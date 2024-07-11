Previews: CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Kechi Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kechi Playhouse’s third play in their 42nd season is a new adaptation of the romantic classic “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand. Misty Maynard will be directing this new version penned by Joseph Urick, a new professor at Wichita State University. Urick adapted Rostand’s classic specifically for an intimate space, focusing specifically on the words of the story, rather than on the fancy lights, lavish sets, or extravagant costumes.

Famed poet-soldier, Cyrano de Bergerac, is in love with the beautiful Roxane, but a dysmorphia regarding his exceedingly large nose terrifies him into silence. Roxane tells Cyrano that she too is in love, but with the handsome Christian – who has a pretty face, but (she does not know), lacks the wit to properly woo. Cyrano’s words and Christian’s looks combine to form a ultimate romantic hero – but does Roxane fall in love with Christian’s face or with Cyrano’s soul? This story of unrequited love, sacrifice, friendship, and poetry all at a time of war is brought into new focus in this premiere seven-actor adaptation.

“I have loved this story for many years,” Urick states, “and I hate seeing so few productions of it – simply because people are terrified (and justly so) of the huge production demands. It also is a star vehicle for one actor, and everyone else must make do with as few as one or two minutes of stage time. That is why I am really excited about this adaptation.” This show is written as a “trunk play,” a company of seven actors will perform all the roles - with small costume adaptations to differentiate between multiple character changes. “This allows [the company] to shine a light on the nuances in both the emotional journey and the language,” Urick stated. Cyrano will be a unique opportunity to experience the richness of this play in an intimate setting.

The ensemble cast includes Benjamin Smith, Sky Duncan, Zac Richardson, Cat Kee, Owen Klos, Kelsi Harris, and Joseph Ross. The production team features Costume Design by Christy Railsback, Sound Design by Kirk Longhofer, and Sets built by Richard Schultz. Joseph Urick will also serve as Dramaturg and Fight Choreographer.

The show runs August 2 to 25, 2024 at Kechi Playhouse, 100 E Kechi Rd #9069, Kechi, KS 67067 (N. Oliver & 61st St) Show times are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $17 General Admission Friday and Saturday, and $16 General Admission on Sunday. For Tickets and Information, please call (316) 744-2152.

The play runs 2 hours.

Post Show Discussions: Please join us for a talkback on August 18 after the matinee of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” hosted by Kechi Playhouse. Discussion host and Artistic Director/director Misty Maynard may be joined by the actors and production team members.

Comments