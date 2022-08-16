Previews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Crown Uptown

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission of returning theatre and art to the historic Crown Uptown Theatre, presents the first non-musical production of its inaugural season with Calendar Girls, a stage play based on a true story and popularized by the 2003 film of the same name. Performances run weekends August 26 - September 18 at the Crown Uptown, with Friday and Saturday show times at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Calendar Girls is based on the true story of a group of older women who bare it all in the name of charity. When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer, Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

Calendar Girls stars Abri Geist, Andi Lee, Crystal Meek, Dan Schuster, Elisa Balleau, Greg Dalton-White, Hagan Simmons, Laurie Mulford, Megan Parsley, Meghan McGehee, Sam Montero, Seth Rogers, and Vonda Schuster. It is directed by Mary-Lou Phipps Winfrey, with set design by Greg-Dalton White, lighting design by Scott Olney, props by Anna Rosell, and costumes by Julia Faust. The technical director is Will Smith, with Molly Tully as Intimacy Coordinator and Al Hatcher as Paint Charge.

Tickets for Calendar Girls can be purchased either with dinner or show only. Adult ticket prices range from $35-40 for dinner & show and $20-25 for show only. Senior, military, and student discounts are available. Tickets can be ordered online at www.crownuptown.com or by calling the box office at 316-612-7696.

Catering for Calendar Girls will be provided by Blue Moon. Guests that opt for dinner and a show will start with a mixed green salad with parmesan ranch dressing, then will be able to choose between bacon-wrapped chopped steak and herb grilled chicken (a vegetarian option is available upon request). Sides include garlic mashed potatoes, homestyle green beans, and artisan bread with butter.

The CAC has partnered with the Alzheimer's Association for this production. 15% of all Sunday tickets purchased and 50% of donations made to the theater at any performance will go directly to the Alzheimer's Association, helping their mission of ending Alzheimer's and all other dementia "by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support."

The Art Partner for Calendar Girls is Harvester Arts, showcasing the work of Ann Martin. Her work will be on display at the Crown Uptown throughout the run of Calendar Girls for guests to enjoy at the show.