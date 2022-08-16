Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Crown Uptown

Runs August 26 to September 18

Register for Wichita News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission of returning theatre and art to the historic Crown Uptown Theatre, presents the first non-musical production of its inaugural season with Calendar Girls, a stage play based on a true story and popularized by the 2003 film of the same name. Performances run weekends August 26 - September 18 at the Crown Uptown, with Friday and Saturday show times at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Calendar Girls is based on the true story of a group of older women who bare it all in the name of charity. When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer, Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

Calendar Girls stars Abri Geist, Andi Lee, Crystal Meek, Dan Schuster, Elisa Balleau, Greg Dalton-White, Hagan Simmons, Laurie Mulford, Megan Parsley, Meghan McGehee, Sam Montero, Seth Rogers, and Vonda Schuster. It is directed by Mary-Lou Phipps Winfrey, with set design by Greg-Dalton White, lighting design by Scott Olney, props by Anna Rosell, and costumes by Julia Faust. The technical director is Will Smith, with Molly Tully as Intimacy Coordinator and Al Hatcher as Paint Charge.

Tickets for Calendar Girls can be purchased either with dinner or show only. Adult ticket prices range from $35-40 for dinner & show and $20-25 for show only. Senior, military, and student discounts are available. Tickets can be ordered online at www.crownuptown.com or by calling the box office at 316-612-7696.

Catering for Calendar Girls will be provided by Blue Moon. Guests that opt for dinner and a show will start with a mixed green salad with parmesan ranch dressing, then will be able to choose between bacon-wrapped chopped steak and herb grilled chicken (a vegetarian option is available upon request). Sides include garlic mashed potatoes, homestyle green beans, and artisan bread with butter.

The CAC has partnered with the Alzheimer's Association for this production. 15% of all Sunday tickets purchased and 50% of donations made to the theater at any performance will go directly to the Alzheimer's Association, helping their mission of ending Alzheimer's and all other dementia "by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support."

The Art Partner for Calendar Girls is Harvester Arts, showcasing the work of Ann Martin. Her work will be on display at the Crown Uptown throughout the run of Calendar Girls for guests to enjoy at the show.





From This Author - Paula Makar

Paula is very excited to be a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Paula earned her Master’s Degree in Theatre from Oklahoma State University, where she directed These Shining Lives and... (read more about this author)


Previews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Crown UptownPreviews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Crown Uptown
August 16, 2022

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission of returning theatre and art to the historic Crown Uptown Theatre, presents the first non-musical production of its inaugural season with Calendar Girls, a stage play based on a true story and popularized by the 2003 film of the same name. Performances run weekends August 26 - September 18 at the Crown Uptown, with Friday and Saturday show times at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.
Previews: BIG RIVER at Roxy's DowntownPreviews: BIG RIVER at Roxy's Downtown
August 15, 2022

Roger Miller (KING OF THE ROAD) and William Hauptman’s musical adaptation about Mark Twain’s rebellious teenager Huck and a runaway slave named Jim, takes off, raft and all, on Roxy’s stage August 4, 2022. The limited engagement runs through August 20, 2022 for just 12 performances.
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert HallPreviews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Music Theatre Wichita, Century II PAC, Concert Hall
August 15, 2022

Wayne Bryan reluctantly leaves his role as Man in Chair in MTWichita's season finale, The Drowsy Chaperone due to medical reasons. Replacing him for the show will be John Scherer.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Crown UptownReview: THE WEDDING SINGER at Crown Uptown
August 12, 2022

The Wedding Singer made its Regional Debut at the Crown Uptown in July. It’s super fun, high energy musical based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, with music by Matthew Sklar (Elf, The Prom), book by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, Elf, The Prom) and Tim Herlihy (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore), and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The Wedding Singer's score is rife with 80’s pop references, which made me ponder the question, “From which actual hits were the show’s songs derived?”
Review: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL at Roxy's DowntownReview: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL at Roxy's Downtown
July 22, 2022

WhHeathers: The Musical is the comically dark story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy teenage misfit who offers her forgery skills to the Heathers, the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High, in exchange for the good life. Before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with J.D., the new kid who doesn't take any crap from the Jocks. When Heather Chandler kicks Veronica out of the group for defending Veronica's geeky friend, Martha 'Dumptruck,' Veronica begs for Chandler's forgiveness, but J.D. has other plans. There is LANGUAGE and ADULT THEMES. PG-13 for sure.