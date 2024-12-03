Previews: ALIBI at Black Ink Theatre @ Litwin Theatre In The Heskett Center, WSU Campus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Ink Theatre Company Presents Alibi, an Original New Drama exploring relationships, consequences, and justice.

Alibi is an entertaining and thought-provoking new play written by Kiera Abrienne, and directed by Cydnee A. Reese. This gripping drama delves into the lives of a seemingly ordinary group of friends on a cabin getaway. It is a unique perspective on the nuances of friendship and the secrets that can tear them apart.

The cast features Abigail Reeves as Megan, Alexandria Nicole as Candace, Jeneé Saffold as Shera and Koko Blanton as Lauren.

Performances will be held at Litwin Theatre in the Heskett Center, WSU Campus from December 6 through December 8. Tickets are now available for purchase online at https://square.link/u/vFVeuKmg

Black Ink Theatre Company is a young theatre company located in Wichita, KS, under the 501c3 nonprofit Wanderer Speaks United, making theatre and the knowledge of it— in all aspects of theatre production and management— accessible and monetizable for youth and adults. Black Ink Theatre Company is committed to accessible theatre for marginalized creatives.

