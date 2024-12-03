Previews: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Wichita Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wichita Community Theatre continues their season with A Christmas Carol : A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry, with Music by Kevin Connors, and Directed by Cole Adams

The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy)and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebeneezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play runs from December 5– 15. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with Sunday matinees December 8 and December 15, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for military/senior/students. There is a Special ticket price of $14 for everyone for the Thursday opening night’s performance.

Call for reservations 316-686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.

