Photo Flash: First Look at Clyde Alves, Julie Eicher, Ben Fankhauser, and More in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Wichita

Music Theatre Wichita has continued its 2019 Season with a colorfully re-imagined production of the 2015 Broadway success An American in Paris. With direction and all-new choreography by Jeffry Denman, the large cast is headed by Clyde Alves (On the Town, Nice Work if You Can Get It), Julie Eicher (Miss Saigon and Phantom National Tours), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful), Rachel Rhodes-Devey (South Pacific National Tour), and Johnny Stellard (Anastasia, Evita).

Check out photos from the show below!

In a departure from the original ballet-driven Broadway staging, the new choreography includes a generous sampling of jazz and tap dancing for the character of Jerry Mulligan (Alves), creating a pronounced contrast between the American artist Jerry and the French ballerina Lise Dassin (Eicher). Utilizing a moving turntable to complement Arsenault's scenic elements, the visual complexity of the show has been further enhanced with atmospheric projections created by Michael Commendatore, subtle lighting by Aaron Mooney, and over 300 period-authentic costumes newly designed by George T. Mitchell. The 33-member cast wears more than 50 wigs designed by Danae Jimenez, and sound design is by David Muehl.

The 22-piece orchestra, led by Maestro Thomas W. Douglas, features solo piano work by Associate Musical Director Chuck Koslowske. The production was overseen by MTWichita producing artistic director Wayne Bryan, production manager Mitchell Southerland, and technical director Jeremy Littlefield.

Tickets are on sale now, either online at mtwichita.org, or by calling 316.265.3107. More information, including biographies, histories, and videos, can be found at www.mtwichita.org, and on social media sites Facebook (Music Theatre Wichita), Twitter (@MTWichita) and Instagram (MTWichita).

Photo Credit: Kacy Meinecke





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You