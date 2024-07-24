Review: SLOW FOOD at Wichita Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wichita Community Theatre is serving something off menu from their usual fare for the final show of their 2023/2024 season. Slow Food, by Wendy MacLeod, is a 2019 drama, prepared with a generous helping of humor. In a single 90 minute course, with spicy characters, and flavors from all over the emotional spectrum, we are laughing, and squirming in our seats. Slow Food, is a delightfully unexpected summer theatre treat, not to be missed.

A couple celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary have made the cross country journey from New York to Palm Springs. The hotel, although beautiful, has the much anticipated hot tub on the fritz, and the rental car is not as expected. This dream trip has a rocky start. All they want, after their intense day, is a great meal, and a tall, icy beer. Fatigued and hungry, Irene and Peter finally find a restaurant serving late dinner on a Sunday. Dmitri’s Greek Restaurant is open! Stephen the waiter approaches them with energy and sass, or was that attitude?

It doesn’t take long for this seemingly normal dinner service to sour. Social constructs breakdown, tables turn, and the server speaks unapologetically, but the guests bite their tongues, for now. Stephen insights heated exchanges, surfacing buried disputes, and sore spots within the couple. They strategize ways to get dinner, while deeply considering their marriage. Will Angela and Peter’s marriage make it to dessert? Will dessert make it to Angela and Peter?

Angela Forrest, as Woman, is natural, vulnerable and relatable. She brings hope, and a game plan for getting dinner using psychological strategy rather than bluntness. Offering optimism, and subtlety, she’s the grounding force in this triad. Nicely served.

Mark Shuster, as Man, brings nuance to the table. Sensitive of his wife, then self involved, yet able to turn on a dime to adapt to his ever increasing hunger cues and relationship revelations. Understandable in his fury over his customer experience. He engages in any means necessary to quench his thirst. Very entertaining.

Chris Sharkey, as Waiter, is nimble and performative. We are either about to be treated to the dining experience of a lifetime, or an evening of reality TV. Manic, animated and concise, he creates a triggering puddle of snark, chaos, and local craft beers. It’s the special sauce!

A simple set of dining tables and a sidebar brings us into Dmitri’s. The lighting is ambient and transporting, designed by Joseph Heil. The sound design includes the soothing babbling of a fountain, and a hint of Greek music in the background setting the space subtlety by designer Cole Adams.

Jeremy Buoy directs this deceptively challenging piece. Small cast shows require the few to carry sustained, and increasing, energy, and regard to story arc. Watching a couple at dinner could get stale, but this never does. Sensitive, thoughtful, and edgy. Oppa!

A bit provoking, very unpredictable, funny, and satisfying, Wichita Community Theatre’s Slow Food is an unexpected delight, and has something for everyone, provided you can take a little heat. Do not miss this limited menu item! Through July 28, Thursday - Saturday at 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. Call 316.686.1282 for reservations. Bon appetit!

