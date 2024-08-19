New Dance Partners Return With New and Familiar Faces at The Midwest Trust Center 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Midwest Trust Center will launch their 2024-2025 season with their signature variety this September. Performances will take place at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College (12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210).

“Our goal each season is to show our community that there is a place for them in our theatres,” noted Executive Director, Stacie McDaniel. “From new dance works with the best dance companies in our region to internationally recognized Argentinian folk dancers and paranormal artifact hunters, we invite the KC community to check out a show with us.”

Friday - Saturday, September 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. – New Dance Partners: The Ultimate Collaboration returns with a series of new works! This year’s partners include Kansas City Ballet working with Peter Chu; Owen/Cox Dance Group working with Alexander Anderson; Störling Dance Theater working with Hélène Simoneau; and the newest partner, Regina Klenjoski Dance Company working with Kia S. Smith.

Additional Performances Include:

Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. – Malevo is the thrilling all-male group specializing in Malambo, a traditional Argentine folk dance of great virility and dexterity. Created by director, choreographer, and dancer Matías Jaime, the group takes Malambo beyond its limits with a modern, avant-garde and transgressive approach, merging it with other dance styles like flamenco and urban percussion. They were honored to be semifinalists on the hit TV show, “America’s Got Talent.”

Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. – In 'Haunted Objects Live!' Greg & Dana Newkirk will take you on a journey through history, folklore, and true-life accounts of encounters with objects that seem to possess a life of their own. Learn the untold truth about famous cursed objects. You’ll even have the opportunity to help the Newkirk's create a new haunted artifact – live and in person – with just the power of your mind!





Comments