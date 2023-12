Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Wages - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 31%

Sheldon Mba - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 25%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Brian J. Marcum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Courtney Wages - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Eric Sciotto - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Courtney Wages - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Michelle Potterf - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Sibley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 33%

Gwyn Birk - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 32%

Patty Reeder - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Abby Stroot - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Gwyn Birk - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 10%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 46%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 27%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

SHORT & SUITE NUTCRACKER - Wichita Center for Performing Arts 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Porter Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 37%

Sheldon Mba - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 23%

Deidre Goodwin - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

Brian J Marcum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Rick Bumgardner - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Eric Sciotto - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 57%

John Dalton White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 14%

Julie Longhofer - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Dan Schuster - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Mark Schuster - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Misty Maynard - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 5%

Jeremy Buoy - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Joe Parrish - MERCHANT OF VENICE - Guild Hall Players 2%



Best Ensemble

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 27%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 21%

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy’s Downtown 6%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy's Downtown 2%

MISS BENNETT CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

LIGHT UP THE SKY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

FRESH PRINCE OF BELLE PLAINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Olney - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown 28%

Preston Hunt - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 20%

Arthur Reese - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 17%

Yael Lubetzky - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 16%

Aaron Mooney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Bentley Heydt - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Maranda Debusk - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul graves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 30%

Dr. Rayvon Moore - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 18%

Thomas W. Douglas - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 14%

Dacia Brown - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Crown Arts Collaborative 8%

Jesse Warkentin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Simon Hill - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Melissa Yanchak - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Dacia Brown - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Thomas W. Douglas - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Paul Graves - PASSION - Guild Hall Players 3%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 30%

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 29%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy's Downtown 5%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Matthew Purdom - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy’s Downtown 18%

Jaslyn Alexander - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 17%

Wyman Wheeler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Ranease Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Brishjun Ray - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 7%

Scott Noah - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy’s Downtown 6%

Claire Gerig - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Emma Ogea - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Marissa McGowan - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Shaun-Michael Morse - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Lorenz Looney - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 4%

Jennifer Marcum - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Erin Elizabeth Clemons - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Kalene Blanton - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 2%

Leo Roberts - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 1%

Deanne Zogleman - PASSION - Guild Hall Players 1%

Levon Mathis - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 1%

Nick Wetta - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 1%

Jackson Dorris - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 24%

Scott Noah - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 20%

Lyle Valentine - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy’s Downtown 11%

Nick Albrecht - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Mary Donaldson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Lydia Harbutz - STEEL MAGNOLIA - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Chris Welborn - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Braden Layman - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 4%

Viviano Legorreta - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Kierra Abrienne - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Joe Parrish - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Coleman Adams - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 49%

LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 17%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 16%

FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 10%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%



Best Production of an Opera

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wichita Grand Opera 61%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - Opera Kansas 39%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Slusher - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 31%

J Branson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 24%

Tamara Gagne - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 16%

Michael Downs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 15%

J Branson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Michael Downs - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Michael Downs - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Porter Jones - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 41%

Kirk Longhofer - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 23%

Ryan Morrow - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 17%

David Muehl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

David Muehl - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dex O’Neal - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 35%

Courtney Price-Dukes - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 15%

Sophia Hillman - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 9%

Levon Mathis - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 7%

Monte Riegel Wheeler - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Carson Hampton Palmer - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Angelica McRae Breathett - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Zeke Thompson - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Anna Gassett - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Duncan Smith - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Ted Woodward - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Anna Gassett - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Kevin Hack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Injoy Fountain - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama 34%

Julia Faust - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 16%

Briley Meek - FRESH PRINCE OF BELLE PLAINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 14%

Terri Ingram - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Miranda winholtz - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Chelsea Daniel - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Chris Welborn - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 6%

Viviano Legorreta - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Braden Layman - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 80%

SHORT & SUITE NUTCRACKER - Wichita Center for Performing Arts 20%