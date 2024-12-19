HARVEY Opens at Barn Players Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The timeless comedy Harvey by Mary Chase is coming to The Barn Players stage running from January 10-19. Harvey tells the story of Elwood P. Dowd, a genial man whose Best Friend happens to be an invisible, 6-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey. Through a series of comedic misunderstandings, Elwood's kindness and unshakable optimism shine through, revealing the profound and heartwarming message of acceptance and love.

Directed by Kansas City veteran actor and director Andy Garrison, the production will bring the charm and whimsy of this Pulitzer Prize-winning play to life, blending nostalgia with fresh, vibrant energy.

Performances will at the Black Box Theater at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park KS. Performances are January 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, and 18th at 7:30 PM and January 12 and 19 at 2 PM. New this year to the Barn's season is an American Sign Language interpreted performance on January 16th.

