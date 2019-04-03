BWW Feature: AVENUE Q at Roxy's Downtown

Apr. 3, 2019  

BWW Feature: AVENUE Q at Roxy's Downtown

Opening April 12 and running to May 5, AVENUE Q, the Triple Crown Tony winner is part flesh, part fabric and packed with heart. Another "coming of age" parable, notable for its use of puppets, this wacky musical comedy brings us characters from the other side of Sesame Street.

Starring Madeleine White, Ryan Schafer, Sam Warner, Injoy Fountain, Jessica Curtiss, Patty Yoon and Kyle Vespestad. The show is directed and choreographed by Kyle Vespestad with sets by John Hammer, Costumes by Dora Arbuckle, lighting and sound by Scott Olney.

Roxy's opens the doors at 6:30 for evening performances and either 12:30 or 4:30 for
Sunday showings. A full menu and bar are featured during the production from our
Cafe on the Rox! Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 316-265-4400.



From This Author Paula Makar

Paula is very excited to be a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com! Paula earned her Master’s Degree in Theatre from Oklahoma State University, where she directed (read more...)

