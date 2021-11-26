Workshop Announced For Brand New Production of JEKYLL AND HYDE

Producers Lambert Jackson have announced a workshop for a new production of Leslie Bricusse and Frank Wildhorn's iconic 1990's musical Jekyll and Hyde loosely based on the 1886 classic novella Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson. Originally conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, it features iconic music by Frank Wildhorn and a chilling book by Leslie Bricusse.

Lambert Jackson said:

"We're thrilled to be bringing a new version of this classic musical to life. This workshop process will explore a darker, grittier side to the story, with the aim to reflect London as it is now - a place with a rich, diverse and enigmatic history. There could not be a better time than now to bring a show to London's West End which is so intrinsically connected with the city itself and explores the effect that the court of public opinion can have on the divisions between us."

Lambert Jackson, alongside original composer Frank Wildhorn and scriptwriter Alexander Dinelaris (Academy Award Winner for Birdman) are workshopping this masterpiece with the following creative team: Jonathan O'Boyle (Director), Annabel Mutale Reed (Associate Director), Leo Munby (Musical Director), Sarah Golding (Movement Director/Choreographer), Morgan Large (Set Design), Jonny Dickie and Joshua Robins (Sound Design) and Emma Norman (Casting).

Jekyll & Hyde - The Musical is an evocative tale of the epic battle between good and evil. Based on the classic story about a brilliant doctor whose experiments with human personality create an evil and murderous counterpart. Convinced the cure for his father's mental illness lies in the separation of Man's evil nature from his good, Dr. Henry Jekyll unwittingly unleashes his own dark side, wreaking havoc in the streets of late 19th-Century London as the savage, maniacal Edward Hyde.

With the blessing of the legendary writer-composer Leslie Bricusse, the team will be working on an almost-complete revision of the book, a re-structuring of the storyline, modernising the much-loved orchestrations, and reworking the ending. With some of musical theatre's most renowned songs, this new version will be presented in a workshop in April 2022.

Auditions will take place from Tuesday 11th - Friday 14th January in London with recalls at the end of January. For more information about auditions and casting please visit Spotlight on Friday 26 November. JEKYLL & HYDE are actively committed to representation and inclusive casting. The production is proactively seeking applicants without regard to disability, race, age, colour, national origin, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis.

Casting will be announced following the audition process.