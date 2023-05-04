Wigmore Hall Celebrates The Coronation With Rare Performances of All Four Handel Coronation Anthems

The concert is on 6 June.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 4 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Wigmore Hall celebrates the coronation of King Charles III with a concert featuring George Frideric Handel's music for the 1727 coronation of King George II on Tuesday 6 June. The programme includes all four of Handel's coronation anthems, rarely performed together, and the Dettingen Te Deum, which celebrated the British victory over the French during the War of the Austrian Succession.

As a gesture of diplomatic and neighbourly friendship, this most British celebration is performed by the leading French baroque ensemble Le Concert Spirituel and conductor Hervé Niquet at St James's Spanish Place, the historic Catholic church a short walk from Wigmore Hall.

John Gilhooly, Director of Wigmore Hall, said, "Musicians from republican France, performing German music about a British victory over the French in battle, for the coronation of a British king, in a Roman Catholic church with historic links to Spain - it is a wonderfully 21st-century mash up for the cosmopolitan classical music world. I knew we had to do it as soon as I heard the edits of their wonderful recording. St. James's Spanish Place is a long-standing friend of the Hall and the ideal venue for the large forces required for this festive music."

Handel - born in Germany but, by early 1727, a naturalized British subject and London resident of some 15 years - was one of Georgian England's most feted artistic personalities. His four coronation anthems for King George II and Queen Caroline's coronation were hugely popular at the time but are rarely performed together today. The much-loved 'Zadok the Priest' has been featured in every British coronation since then and is the basis for the UEFA Champions League Anthem.

The St. James's Spanish Place concert is the latest instalment of Wigmore Hall's programme to bring the highest-quality music-making to its immediate community - following a series of successful family concerts at Portman Square in 2021. Linked historically to the Spanish Embassy, which once occupied the present Wallace Collection building, St James's Spanish Place was the site of a requiem mass for Dom Carlos I, King of Portugal, in 1908, which was attended by King Edward VII, the first British monarch to attend a Catholic mass since King James Ii. The church will host another concert from Wigmore Hall's summer season on Monday 19 June, when Solomon's Knot performs Bach's St Matthew Passion.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

SUPERGIRLY Returns To Londons Museum Of Comedy Photo
SUPERGIRLY Returns To London's Museum Of Comedy

SuperGirly: Back to the Noughty 90's is ready to hit you baby one more time. In an all-out assault on the world of pop, that will have you screaming, laughing and wincing simultaneously. SuperGirly pushes the boundaries – PPush it real good and will change the way you listen to pop music forever!  

Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhamptons Pantomim Photo
Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhampton's Pantomime, SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced further casting for the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, with Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks' Kelle Bryan, CBeebies' Gyasi Sheppy and X Factor and Blood Brothers' Niki Colwell Evans. 

Our Relationship With Natural World To Be Explored At New Exhibition Photo
Our Relationship With Natural World To Be Explored At New Exhibition

An evocative look at the role nature plays in our everyday lives will form the basis of a striking new exhibition at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.

Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Three powerhouse producing theatres are teaming up to present a sensational new production of Alan Plater’s warm and witty musical play, Blonde Bombshells of 1943.


More Hot Stories For You

THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This ChristmasTHE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This Christmas
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For HOT IN HERE at The Gate TheatreFull Cast and Creative Team Revealed For HOT IN HERE at The Gate Theatre
Cast Revealed For SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL at The Other PalaceCast Revealed For SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace
Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYINGVideo: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Watch All New Drone Footage as MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 24th Anniversary Video
Watch All New Drone Footage as MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 24th Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU