West End Theatre Sees Ticket Prices Surge With Top Tickets £300

The Guardian has reported that according to The Stage's annual survey, top West End Theatre tickets have risen 9% in a year, with Cabaret offering the most expensive seat at £303.95.

Read the full story HERE.

The average top-priced West End Ticket for this year was £154.56, whereas the top-price West End ticket in 2023 was £141.37.

The most expensive tickets for plays in the West End were Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland (£298.95), followed by Player Kings starring Ian McKellen (£230). Last year, the most expensive play was The Crucible with the highest-priced tickets going for £150.

The average cheapest West End ticket was £24.58, which was a 3.4% decrease compared with last year.

The cheapest West End ticket found in The Stage's survey was for the Royal Ballet’s Frederick Ashton triple bill Les Rendezvous/The Dream/Rhapsody, which had ickets being sold for £4.

Read more HERE.

