West End Directors Receive 10% Pay Increase Under New Equity Agreements

The U.K.'s Equity has announced three brand new four year Agreements for Directors working in Theatre, following the submission of the company's ambitious financial claim early this year with the West End Managers, Commercial Managers and Subsidised Managers. The claims were intended to build on the success of our previous work during the last set of negotiations of delivering major uplifts to the minimum rates.

Directors will receive an immediate 10% increase to minimum rates in the West End, and 6% in the Commercial and Subsidised Sector.

In the West End, minimum rates will rise by 5% in Year 2, and CPI+ 2% in Years 3 and 4 – subject to a minimum increase of 4%, and maximum increase of 5%.

For Commercial and Subsidised Theatre, minimum rates will rise by 5% in Year 2, and CPI + 1% in Years 3 and 4, subject to a minimum increase of 4%, and maximum increase of 5%.

This means guaranteed increases on the minimum terms for Directors working in the West End of a huge 24.9% or 27.3% and with guaranteed increases in Commercial and Subsidised Theatre of 20.4% or 22.7%.

"Equity’s unique place at the table, along with growing theatre director membership and activism means we are in a better position than ever to advance our agenda of a fair deal for directors," said Paul W Fleming, Equity General Secretary.

Paul W Fleming, Equity General Secretary, said, “Equity is the union for theatre directors, and our negotiating committee has worked incredibly hard to deliver these substantial rises in pay. The underlying terms of our directors agreements are robust, particularly around copyright and further use, but the value of these terms has been eroded by low minimum rates. Through the incredible efforts of our members and staff we have made substantial progress in ensuring that the minimum rates can begin to match the going rates, and eliminate producers who undercut their peers to the detriment of our members. There is work still to do, but Equity’s unique place at the table, along with growing theatre director membership and activism means we are in a better position than ever to advance our agenda of a fair deal for directors.”

Michelle Major Butler, Head of Employee Relations, SOLT/UK Theatre, said, "Given the current economic difficulties facing SOLT/UK Theatre and Equity members, these negotiations had the potential to be challenging, and consequently it is particularly pleasing to note that the constructive dialogue and professionalism displayed by all parties in the negotiation process resulted in a settlement that was strongly supported by members of both organisations."