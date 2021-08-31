Watch the 5-star SOUTH PACIFIC in Your Home!

a??a??a??a??a??

'EXHILARATING, GLORIOUS AND TIMELY'

The Stage

Gina Beck Julian Ovenden

Joanna Ampil Keir Charles Rob Houchen

Rodgers & Hammerstein's

SOUTH PACIFIC

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener

A chance for audiences worldwide to watch a stream of our highly acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific.

This much-loved, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical boasts one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most memorable scores, featuring songs such as Some Enchanted Evening, I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair and Bali Ha'i.

This new production is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning Daniel Evans whose previous Chichester productions include Me and My Girl and Fiddler on the Roof.

The streamed performance of South Pacific was recorded live in front of an audience at CFT on 13 July. The same performance is broadcast on each of the stream dates.

All performances will have the option for closed captions in English and are available with either an audio description or interpreted into BSL. Please select the correct ticket when purchasing.

'AN ENCHANTING MUSICAL DONE TO PERFECTION'

Daily Telegraph

Thursday 26 August, 7.30pm | Tuesday 31 August, 7.30pm | Friday 3 September, 7.30pm*

Tickets from £20

*All times specified are in BST and are the time you can start viewing from. All streams are available to view for 24 hours. Please ensure that you start to watch within 24 hours of the start time on your ticket as after this point your reference code will expire.

This event can be viewed in a web browser on your computer, tablet or mobile phone, via Google Chromecast, on Apple or Android TVs and on Amazon Fire TV. All booking information can be found at www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/south-pacific-stream

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk