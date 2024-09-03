WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Will Extend Until 28 September 2025, New Cast Set!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Details have been announced for the twelfth cast for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall which will take the show into its eighth year. The new cast will begin performances from 24 September this year, and the production is extending until 28 September 2025.

The new cast announced today includes Ben Galvin (In The Forest of Starlight and Shrapnel, The Richard Burton Company/ The Yard Theatre; Richard III, RWCMD) as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Isabel Della-Porta (Boeing Boeing, London Classic Theatre Company /UK Tour; Dirty Hearts, Pine Street Productions) as Romaine Vole, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (Private Lives, Ambassador's Theatre/ Bath Theatre Royal/UK tour; Mamma Mia!, Novello) returns to play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Kriss Dosanjh (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, UK tour; This is England 90, Warp Films/ Channel 4) as Mr Mayhew, Michael Cochrane (Twelfth Night, RSC; Over The Moon and The Merchant Of Venice, Old Vic) returns as Mr Justice Wainwright and Robert Hands (Come From Away, West End - Olivier Nomination Best Supporting Actor in a Musical; Chicago, Adelphi) as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Karlu Akumas, William Baylis, Nicky Goldie, Harry Gostelow, Oxa Hazel, Thomas Judd, James Lavender, Avril Maponga, Alfie Noble, Shivam Pallana, Georgia Rona and Steve Watts.



Since 2017 Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. The show is more popular than ever with almost every show selling out. Director Lucy Bailey (And Then There Were None, UK Tour) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

