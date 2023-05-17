Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released its new West End trailer. The original two-part multi award-winning production at London's Palace Theatre is booking until 3 March 2024. Check out the video below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eight story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 6 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. The international phenomenon has six productions running worldwide in London, New York, Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Tickets remain priced from £15 per part. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child partners with TodayTix for The Friday Forty, the production's Lottery for Patrons to apply for some of the very best seats in the theatre priced at £40 (£20 per part) which will secure a seat for both Part One and Part Two on consecutive performances.

Special performances took place to celebrate House Pride earlier this month, and an additional mid-week performance has been added for June half term on Tuesday 30 May 2023.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.



