Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in London

Tickets for the new booking period go on sale from 19 October 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

All new photos have been released of the new cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London.

The new cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Polly Frame playing Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge continues as Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua playing Hermione Granger along with Taneetrah Porter as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd plays Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy. 

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, Katie Wimpenny. Benedict Archer, Jonah Haas, Honor Hastings, Delilah O'Riordan, Jude Parry, Jojo Perez Hoadley and Isabella Woodman alternate two children’s roles.

Check out the photos below!

The production also just announced that it has extended booking through 29 September 2024.

Tickets for the new booking period go on sale from 19 October 2023 and remain priced from £15 per part. In addition to the access performances currently on sale, this booking period includes a Relaxed Performance on 7th June, 2024. The regular performance schedule is as follows – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts
Cast

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts
Cast

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts
David Ricardo-Pearce

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts
Jade Ogugua, David Ricardo-Pearce

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts
Cast

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts
Cast




