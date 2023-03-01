Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Molly Lynch Sings 'All The Dead Poets' From The World Première of KILLING THE CAT

Killing The Cat runs 17 March - 22 April at Riverside Studios.

Mar. 01, 2023  

An all new video has been released of Molly Lynch singing the haunting song 'ALL THE DEAD POETS' from the world première of major new musical Killing The Cat, accompanied by Musical Director Billy Bullivant.

Check out the video below!

Molly Lynch won huge critical acclaim for her portrayal of Cathy in 'The Last Five Years' at Southwark Playhouse and its subsequent West End transfer. She covered and played the role of Clara in Daniel Evans' production of 'The Light In The Piazza' at Royal Festival Hall, LA Opera and Lyric Opera, Chicago, and has appeared as Betty Schaefer in 'Sunset Boulevard' (Curve, Leicester & UK tour).

Kluane Saunders has played Sheila in 'Relatively Speaking, Jill in 'Equus', Lynette in 'Can't Stand Up for Falling Down' and recently toured the UK in 'HMS Pinafore'.

Joaquin Pedro Valdes covered and played Simba on the recent UK tour of 'The Lion King' and was Ram Sweeney in 'Heathers' at The Other Palace. His other musicals include the UK and international tours of 'The King and I' and 'Miss Saigon'.

What happens when you're falling for someone but don't share their beliefs? What happens when you're so sure you're right you won't move an inch? Does love stand a chance?

In the heady world of the romantic poets, scientific theories and certainties, can lust and love keep two polar opposites together beyond the first night?

'Killing The Cat' is a new transatlantic collaboration between an Anglo-American writing team and UK and US producers. With book and lyrics by 'Walking With Dinosaurs' writer Warner Brown and music by radical American composer Joshua Schmidt, 'Killing The Cat' has its world première in London this spring, prior to Off-Broadway. Directed by Jenny Eastop, the show runs at Riverside Studios from 17 March to 22 April 2023. Press Night is Wednesday 22 March at 7.30pm.
Previously announced Madalena Alberto has played some of the most coveted roles in Musical
Theatre, including the title role in 'Evita', Nettie Fowler in 'Carousel', Velma Kelly in 'Chicago', Fantine in 'Les Miserables', Grizabella in 'Cats'.

Tim Rogers' many leading roles include Judas Iscariot in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Alex in 'Aspects of Love', Tony in 'West Side Story', The Man in 'Whistle Down the Wind'.




