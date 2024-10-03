Video: MEAN GIRLS Cast Plays 'Fetch Or Not Fetch'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happy Mean Girls Day! To celebrate October 3rd, the cast played Fetch Or Not Fetch. Watch in this video!

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS has arrived in London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, has opened at the Savoy Theatre.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

