Video: Kerry Ellis Sings 'Animal Lover' From 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL

West End Musical Theatre star Kerry Ellis will play Cruella de Vil at the New Theatre Oxford 3- 7 December 2024 and Brighton Theatre Royal 17 December 2024 – 5 January 2025, concluding the current UK and Ireland tour of 101 Dalmatians The Musical. Watch a newly released video of Kerry Ellis singing ‘Animal Lover’ from 101 Dalmatians The Musical ahead of her stepping into the role of Cruella De Vil in Oxford and Brighton this festive season.



The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Stanford Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.



When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups. This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

