Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VODKA WITH STALIN Returns To The Gatehouse

Performances are 29-March to 1 April at 7.30 pm and Sunday 2 April at 4 pm.

Feb. 21, 2023  

There was a full house every night for the first run of Francis Beckett's Vodka with Stalin, so the play will return to Upstairs at the Gatehouse for a second run, 29 March to 2 April.

Before the run there will be a media preview at 7.30 pm on Monday 27 March. Afterwards there will be a chance to meet the director, writer and cast over a glass of wine in the greenroom. We hope you will be able to send a reviewer.

Vodka with Stalin tells the true story of Rose Cohen, journalist, suffragette, and international agent for the Moscow-based Communist International in the 1920s.

In 1930 she and her Russian lover Max Petrovsky settled in Moscow and she had a baby - just in time to be caught up in Stalin's murderous purges. As a foreigner and a Jew, she was naturally suspected of being in league with Trotsky.

Her former lover Harry Pollitt, now Britain's Communist leader, pleaded for her life with his great drinking companion and friend - Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. The play spans the years 1917 to 1956.

Performances are 29-March to 1 April at 7.30 pm and Sunday 2 April at 4 pm.



THE CITY AND THE TOWN Visits Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre as Part of UK/Sweden Tour Photo
THE CITY AND THE TOWN Visits Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre as Part of UK/Sweden Tour
A new play from playwright and political activist Anders Lustgarten comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse
All new rehearsal images show the dynamic Lord of the Flies company experiencing their first exhilarating days on ‘the island’ at Leeds Playhouse. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look At THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep
First look photos! Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have released first-look production shots from Ian Hallard’s brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which is currently receiving its world premiere at The Rep until Sat 4 Mar.
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY to be Presented at Midnight Circle Theatre Company in April Photo
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY to be Presented at Midnight Circle Theatre Company in April
Midnight Circle Theatre Company, newly formed with two of the producers from Immersive Dracula, are bringing an immersive theatre adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray to the Crypt venue in Bethnal Green in April 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects LaunchPhotos: Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther & More Take Part in Go Live Theatre Projects Launch
February 21, 2023

Check out photos from the launch of Go Live Theatre Projects. Hugh Bonneville, Hannah Lowther and more took part.
Photos: See Son of a Tutu, Scarlett Harlett & More in Rehearsals for ACID'S REIGNPhotos: See Son of a Tutu, Scarlett Harlett & More in Rehearsals for ACID'S REIGN
February 21, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos for Acid’s Reign, the sensational climate cabaret heading to VAULT Festival this March!
Photos: First Look at Ian Hallard, Donna Berlin & More in THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO UK TourPhotos: First Look at Ian Hallard, Donna Berlin & More in THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO UK Tour
February 21, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Ian Hallard’s new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London’s Park Theatre.
VODKA WITH STALIN Returns To The GatehouseVODKA WITH STALIN Returns To The Gatehouse
February 21, 2023

There was a full house every night for the first run of Francis Beckett's Vodka with Stalin, so the play will return to Upstairs at the Gatehouse for a second run, 29 March to 2 April.
THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE Comes to Covent GardenTHE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE Comes to Covent Garden
February 21, 2023

Histrionic Productions has announced The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure in the heart of London’s iconic Covent Garden Piazza this Easter from 21 March – 16 April.
share