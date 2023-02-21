VODKA WITH STALIN Returns To The Gatehouse

There was a full house every night for the first run of Francis Beckett's Vodka with Stalin, so the play will return to Upstairs at the Gatehouse for a second run, 29 March to 2 April.



Before the run there will be a media preview at 7.30 pm on Monday 27 March. Afterwards there will be a chance to meet the director, writer and cast over a glass of wine in the greenroom. We hope you will be able to send a reviewer.



Vodka with Stalin tells the true story of Rose Cohen, journalist, suffragette, and international agent for the Moscow-based Communist International in the 1920s.



In 1930 she and her Russian lover Max Petrovsky settled in Moscow and she had a baby - just in time to be caught up in Stalin's murderous purges. As a foreigner and a Jew, she was naturally suspected of being in league with Trotsky.



Her former lover Harry Pollitt, now Britain's Communist leader, pleaded for her life with his great drinking companion and friend - Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. The play spans the years 1917 to 1956.

Performances are 29-March to 1 April at 7.30 pm and Sunday 2 April at 4 pm.