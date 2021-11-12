VIDEO: The Cast of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical Sing 'Love Me For A Reason'

Check out an all new video of the cast of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical performing a song from the production! In the video, Ryan Anderson (Merrill Osmond), Jamie Chatterton (Alan Osmond), Alex Lodge (Jay Osmond), Danny Nattrass (Wayne Osmond) and Joseph Peacock (Donny Osmond) sing The Osmonds' hit song "Love Me For A Reason."

Watch the video below!

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical will tour the UK and Ireland from 3 February 2022 and will run through to 3 December 2022.

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical with story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade. From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and 'Osmondmania' from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We're) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

Learn more and book at https://theosmondsmusical.co.uk/.