VIDEO: THE ILLUSIONISTS Perform at West End Live

Day two of West End Live has come to a close!

An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites took to the stage on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2019 for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.

The lineup included performances from Aladdin, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, On Your Feet!, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Les Miserables, 9 to 5 the Musical, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof, SIX, Thriller Live, Louise Dearman, Jesus Christ Superstar, John Owen-Jones, Magic Mike Live, The Lion King, Matilda, The Barricade Boys, Avenue Q, The Illusionists, Brooklyn the Musical, Falsettos, Lucie Jones, and more!

Louise Dearman and John Owen Jones, who both performed this year, also hosted.

Check out the performance from The Illusionists below!

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You