VIDEO: Go Backstage At The CITY OF ANGELS Cast Photo Shoot

Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at the Donmar Warehouse in 2014. The musical will play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, with previews from Thursday 5 March, reuniting the production's entire creative team.

Josie Rourke's revival premiered in 2014. With a swinging score by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir.

The West End production will star Hadley Fraser as Stine, Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie, Theo James as Stone, Jonathan Slinger as Buddy, Nicola Roberts as Avril/Mallory, and, making her West End debut, Vanessa Williams in the role of Carla/Alaura.

The cast recently got glammed up for their Hollywood photo shoot - watch the video below!





