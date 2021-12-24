VIDEO: First Look at Lucie Jones in Concert at Her Majesty's Theatre

West End star Lucie Jones rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009 and has gone on to star in musicals including Les Misérables, Waitress, RENT, Legally Blonde and Ghost - and will be adding the coveted leading role of Elphaba in Wicked to her credits next year.

To help kick off the festive season she performed a very special, exclusive headline show at Her Majesty's Theatre in London on 14 December. The one-off concert showcases Jones's most-loved show tunes and hits from her career, alongside her favourite Christmas songs, accompanied by her live band.

Watch the trailer below by West End Video!

Produced by Lambert Jackson, Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation, starring Lucie Jones.



Musical Director/Keys - David Doidge; Cello - Roland Palmer; Bass - Sam Edgington; Drums - Ollie Boorman; Guitar - Chris Gardiner; Live Arrangements - Adam Hoskins & George Strickland. Sound - Jonny Dickie; Josh Robins & Lights - Joseph Thomas; Photography - Danny Kaan; Social Media - Sophie Ross; Camera Operators - Jamie Scott-Smith & Naomi Ellison.

With thanks to LW Theatres and Her Majesty's Theatre