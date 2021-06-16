VIDEO: Catch a Sneak Peek of DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE!

Calling all Whovians! Tonight marks the official Press Night for London's latest immersive production and it also marks the first foray into the exciting (and at times unpredictable) world of immersive theatre for the British sci-fi phenomenon known as "Doctor Who."

Immersive Everywhere, the team behind London's long-running immersive hit The Great Gatsby (which will celebrate its North American premiere in New York City this autumn), have partnered with BBC Studios for the world premiere of Doctor Who: Time Fracture. The theatrical adventure combines a cast of 42 actors and 17 different "worlds," filled with characters and Easter eggs plucked directly from the hit BBC series.

We sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward over to "Unit HQ" to get the lowdown on this big-budget, sci-fi show from writer Daniel Dingsdale, director Tom Maller, designer Rebecca Brower and cast member Charlie Burt.