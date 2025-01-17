Tickets Go On Sale Next Week For EVITA at the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The on-sale dates have been announced for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The production opens at The London Palladium on Friday 27 June, with previews from 14 June, and runs until 6 September 2025.

Tickets for Evita go on sale on Monday 20 January at 11am to those signed up for priority booking and to Andrew Lloyd Webber's new global fan base, The Box Five Club. General booking opens on Thursday 23 January at 11am. Full cast and creatives to be announced. It has been rumored that Ariana DeBose will star.

For Evita there will be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date. Further information to be announced.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Evita returns to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd.

Featuring an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

Produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

