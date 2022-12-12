Theatre503 Announces Cast For THE BOYS ARE KISSING By Zak Zarafshan

Theatre503 presents the world premiere of The Boys are Kissing, the debut play from Zak Zarafshan - an alumni of Theatre503's celebrated 503Five. Directed by Artistic Director Lisa Spirling, the cast is: Shane Convery, Philip Coreia, Amy McAllister, Seyan Sarvan, Kishore Walker, and Eleanor Wyld.

Amira moved out of the city for a quiet life with wife Chloe, their 9 year old son, and one more on the way. But when Samir and his classmate Lucas share a kiss in the playground, the school mums' WhatsApp group goes wild, party invites are rescinded, and Lucas's seemingly liberal parents Matt and Sarah don't know which way to turn. Luckily, two cherubic winged guardians of the gays - summonsed to intervene in any queer disturbance - are on hand to drop in and cause a scene. The Boys are Kissing is a joyous and unexpected comedy that asks whether it really ever is 'all about the children'.

Zak Zarafshan, playwright: "The idea for this play was sparked by anti-LGBT education protests, and the sense that as a society we increasingly seem to define ourselves in opposition to others. I wanted to explore the impact this has on family and community: How do we find compassion for people we disagree with if what they disagree with feels so personal to who we are? It was also really important to me to approach these themes in a way that felt subversive and full of humour. Theatre503 encourage new writers to be ambitious, brave and take risks. Working with them has been the most creatively fulfilling experience and I hope we've created a play that is first and foremost riotous fun."

Lisa Spirling, director (+ Artistic Director of Theatre503): The Boys Are Kissing is the theatrical adventure that the world needs right now. Funny, irreverent and celebratory, it asks key questions about who we are, why we are the way we are, and explores all that we might aspire to be. Theatre503 strives to tell stories that haven't been heard before being told in ways we haven't seen on stage before and The Boys Are Kissing does this like no other. We've had the privilege to see Zak take this story from the earliest nugget of an idea though to a glorious full production and I'm buzzing to share it with audiences."

Zak Zarafshan is a British-Iranian playwright and screenwriter from the East Midlands, based in London. He developed The Boys Are Kissing as part of the 503Five - Theatre503's industry leading writers in residence programme, which has propelled the careers of writers including Jon Brittain (Rotterdam), Yasmin Joseph (J'Ouvert), Vinay Patel (Murdered by my Father, BBC), Ross Willis (Wolfie), and Mahad Ali (whose play My Brother's Keeper premieres at Theatre503 in January 2023).

Zak was previously a part of the Soho Theatre Writers Lab, Tamasha Playwrights Group, and was shortlisted for Channel 4's 4Stories scheme. Alongside writing, he works in television drama, helping other writers develop original dramas for the screen.