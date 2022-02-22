The West End Flea Market Will Return in May 2022

Acting for Others has announced the welcome return of the West End Flea Market, following its hugely successful debut in 2019, which saw crowds of theatre fans lining up for showstopping goodies and a chance to meet West End stars, raising over £26,000 in one morning. The event will take place on Saturday 21 May at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden.

Top West End shows will set up a variety of uniquely designed stalls offering theatrical memorabilia, signed posters, bric-a-brac and special items for auction. Each will be tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, with themed merchandise and special limited-edition collectables.

The shows hosting a stall will compete to win in a brand-new theatrical challenge, with judges to be announced. The public are invited to come and cheer on their favourite show and the winner will be announced at the event. In addition, there will be signings, a theatrical tombola, auctions and all sorts of exciting theatrical memorabilia up for grabs as well as the chance to meet stars from hit shows.

Come join the judges as they navigate the best and the boldest stalls welcoming the newest shows in the West End alongside many long running firm fan favourites, celebrating the return of the West End.

West End Flea Market is organised in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities.

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at www.actingforothers.co.uk/donate