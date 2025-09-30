The Royal Shakespeare Company To Host October Half Term Family Activities In Stratford-Upon-Avon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) will offer a full programme of family-friendly events and workshops in Stratford-upon-Avon during the October half term, running Monday 27 to Friday 31 October, 2025.

Inspired by Macbeth, currently playing at The Other Place, and the touring production First Encounters: King Lear at the Swan Theatre, the week invites audiences of all ages to explore theatre, creativity, and spooky fun.

Family Workshops and Events

Murder Mystery: Death Comes to Dunsinane Castle (ages 5+) – Friday 31 October, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Welcome Space (free, booking required)

Blood, Guts and Gore (ages 6–11) – Friday 31 October, 10 a.m. or 12 p.m., Clore Learning Centre (£4 child/£5 adult)

Even MORE Blood, Guts and Gore (ages 12+) – Friday 31 October, 2–3 p.m., Clore Learning Centre (£4 child/£5 adult)

Family Storytelling: Macbeth (ages 4–8) – Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 October, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m., Clore Learning Centre (£4 child/£5 adult)

Stay and Play: Macbeth (ages 0–4) – Wednesday 29 October, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Welcome Space (free, no booking required)

Drop-in: Creative Writing (ages 5+) – Thursday 30 October, 12–4 p.m., Welcome Space (free, no booking required)

Workshops for Young People

Ages 8–11

Act Shakespeare Masterclass: Macbeth – Monday 27 October, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Stage Combat – Thursday 30 October, 10–11:30 a.m.

Ages 11–14

Act Shakespeare Masterclass: Macbeth – Tuesday 28 October, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Stage Combat – Thursday 30 October, 12–1:30 p.m.

Ages 14–18

Act Shakespeare Masterclass: Macbeth – Wednesday 29 October, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Stage Combat – Thursday 30 October, 2:30–4 p.m.