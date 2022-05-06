The Original Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Reunite For Two Weeks Only

The original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong are reprising their roles for two weeks as part of the production's current UK tour, 10 years after they first performed the play at The Old Red Lion Pub Theatre.

The original cast from the 2012 run, Rob Falconer (Trevor), Dave Hearn (Max), Henry Lewis (Robert), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Henry Shields (Chris), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) and Nancy Zamit (Annie) reunite to perform The Play That Goes Wrong to UK audiences for the first time in over five years, playing at Opera House Manchester, 30 May - 4 June 2022, and Theatre Royal Newcastle, 6 - 11 June 2022.

The Play That Goes Wrong is on its 5th UK tour, running until 21 August, and is blundering its way through its 8th year in the West End, currently booking until April 2023. Last year it became the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End.

Jonathan Sayer said today, "We're so excited to be going back into The Play That Goes Wrong. It's such a special show for us all and we really can't wait to perform again and make people laugh in two amazing cities!"

Kenny Wax commented, "I'm just sorry for everyone involved - especially the audiences."

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End, Off Broadway and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion in 2012 with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Rob Falconer (he/him) plays Trevor. He is an actor, musician and composer who has worked with Mischief for over 10 years. His credits for Mischief include The Play That Goes Wrong (Lyceum Theatre, Broadway/Duchess Theatre, West End/international tour), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance, Islington) and Lights! Camera! Improvise! (West End/international tour). His other credits include School of Rock (New London Theatre), Red Riding Hood, Sinbad, The Sword in the Stone (New Wolsey Theatre), Slow Falling Bird (Arts Theatre), Romeo & Juliet (Watermill Theatre), Cool Hand Luke (Aldwych Theatre) and Assassins (Unicorn Theatre). Falconer has also composed scores and created sound design for a number of shows including for The Play That Goes Wrong; Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Chaskis Theatre's Las Americas festival.

Dave Hearn (he/him) plays Max. He is an actor and founding member the Olivier Award-winning Mischief. His credits for Mischief include Magic Goes Wrong (West End), The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway/West End/UK and international tour - winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2015 and WhatsOnStage Awards); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1/West End/UK tour/Pleasance London - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End - nominated Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards), The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), Magic Goes Wrong (Comic Relief BBC1); The Royal Variety Performance (ITV); Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK tour - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards). His other credits include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Henry Lewis (he/him) plays Robert. He is an Olivier Award winning writer, actor and producer and is the artistic director of Mischief. Henry's work has been produced in over 40 countries worldwide. His credits include The Valiant Quest of Prince Ivandoe (actor, Cartoon Network), Mischief Movie Night In (co-creator/actor/producer - live stream), Magic Goes Wrong (writer/actor - West End/Lowry, 2020 Olivier nominee for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play, co-created with Penn & Teller), The Goes Wrong Show (writer/actor, BBC1), Groan Ups (writer/actor, West End), Mischief Movie Night (co-creator/actor - West End/UK tours - nominated for Best New Comedy - Olivier Awards 2018), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (writer/actor, West End/UK tour - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2017), The Play that Goes Wrong (writer/actor, West End/Broadway/UK and international tours - Winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2015 and WhatsOnStage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor, BBC1/West End/UK tour/Pleasance London - Nominated for Best New Comedy - Oliver Awards 2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (writer/actor, BBC1). He has also performed at The Royal Variety Performance 2015 & 2019 (ITV1), We are Most Amused and Amazed: Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Celebration (ITV1), Keep it in the Family (ITV1), Children in Need 2020 (BBC1) and Comic Relief 2022 (BBC1). He also produced and performed in the critically acclaimed revival of Mercury Fur (Trafalgar Studios- Off-West End Awards nominee for Best Production), Beasts & Beauties (Hampstead Theatre) and produced the UK premiere of Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts (Southwark Playhouse-winner of Peter Brook Empty Space Award). Henry is also the creator and founder of The Mystery Agency.

Charlie Russell (she/her) plays Sandra. She is an actor, writer, improviser, and Creative Associate of Mischief Theatre. Her credits for Mischief include Groan Ups (West End), The Play That Goes Wrong (UK tour/West End/Broadway), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance/West End/BBC1 adaptation), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End), A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), The Goes Wrong Show (BBC 1), Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK tour). Russell will shortly be taking her first solo show, Charlie Russell Aims To Please to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She co-produced (as part of Mischief) the Mischief Movie Night London Run and UK Tour and produced the new play piano_play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her other credits include And Then There Were None (BBC1/Mammoth Screen).

Jonathan Sayer (he/him) plays Dennis. He is an Olivier Award-winning writer, actor, producer and Director of Mischief. His work has been performed in over 40 countries worldwide. Theatre credits include Mischief Movie Night In (co-creator/actor/producer - live stream), Magic Goes Wrong (writer/actor - West End/Lowry/UK Tour - Nominated for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play - Olivier Award 2020, co-created with magicians Penn & Teller), Groan Ups (writer/actor - West End/UK tour), Mischief Movie Night (co-creator/actor/producer- West End/UK tours - nominated Best New Comedy - Olivier Award 2018), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (writer/actor- Criterion Theatre/UK tour), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor- UK tour/West End), The Play That Goes Wrong (actor/writer - Lyceum Theatre, Broadway/Duchess Theatre, West End/UK and international tour - Best New Comedy - Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (actor, improviser, producer - Spirit of the Fringe Award 2013, Best Improv Show Award 2012) and Happy Birthday Simon (actor, Orange Tree Theatre). Television credits include The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1, writer/actor), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, writer/actor/associate producer), The Royal Variety Performance: The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV, writer/actor), A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1, writer/actor). Jonathan has also appeared in We are Most Amused and Amazed (ITV1), Keep it in the Family (ITV1), Children in Need 2020 (BBC1) and Comic Relief 2022 (BBC1). Jonathan is a trustee for Mousetrap Theatre Projects and is the co-chair of Ashton United Football Club. He is currently working on his first book.

Henry Shields (he/him) plays Chris. He is an Olivier award-winning writer, has been a member of Mischief since 2009 and is a Creative Associate of the company. Theatre credits include Magic Goes Wrong (writer/actor - West End/Lowry/UK Tour - Nominated for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play - Olivier Award 2020, co-created with magicians Penn & Teller), Groan Ups (West End, writer/actor), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor - 2016 Olivier Award nominee for Best New Comedy), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (writer/actor), The Play That Goes Wrong (writer/actor - winner 2015 Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy), The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer), and The Busy Body (Southwark Playhouse). Television credits include The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1).

Greg Tannahill (he/him) plays Jonathan. His credits for Mischief include The Play That Goes Wrong (UK tour/West End/Broadway), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End), and for television, The Goes Wrong Show (BBC), A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC), The Royal Variety Performance 2015 (The Play That Goes Wrong). His other credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lamb Players), Beyond Beauty (Rebel Theatre), Events While Guarding the Bofors Gun (Pennard Road Productions); Irons (Local Girl Productions) and The Shoemaker's Holiday (Shakespeare's Globe). He was also associate director on The Play That Goes Wrong (US tour, 2018).

Nancy Zamit (she/her) plays Annie. She is an actor, director and Creative Associate at Mischief. Her theatre credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End/Broadway); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), Mischief Movie Night, Groan Ups (Vaudeville Theatre), Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville Theatre/Apollo Theatre), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Trafalgar Studios) and Shadow Language (Theatre503). Her television credits include The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (2015 & 2019), Comic Relief (2019 & 2022) and Brunch Bitches. As an associate director her credits include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery; and as assistant director, The Play That Goes Wrong, Waiting For Waiting For Godot (St James Theatre) and Dying City (Gatehouse).

Performance Dates

MANCHESTER Opera House

30 May - Sat 4 June

BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

6 - 11 June

BOX OFFICE 0191 232 7010

Original cast are performing 30 May - 11 June only, and the full cast will not perform all dates:

Charlie Russell performs Monday, Friday and Saturday evening performances

Henry Shields will not perform on 9 June (2pm)

Nancy Zamit will not perform on 3 June (7.30pm)

