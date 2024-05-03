Alfie Bob to Join Lucie Jones at Cadogan Hall This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alfie Boe will join Lucie Jones as a special guest star at her solo concert, live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 12 May 2024.

Speaking on next week's event, Lucie said “This show will be a collection of songs from roles I've played, roles I'd love to play, bands and artists I adore and songs I've always wanted to sing. The band is awesome. My guests will blow everyone's MINDS. I am so excited for these shows!”

Multi-platinum selling recording artist, Alfie Boe OBE is one of the most powerful and prestigious UK born and bred voices, with almost 3 decades of a whirlwind career under his belt. The Grammy nominated star has won a Tony Award, multiple Classical Brit Awards and a Silver Clef Award.

Alfie's recording career has acquired him eleven top 10 albums including two number 1's alongside numerous sold-out headline tours in the UK as a solo artist and as part of his duo act with Michael Ball ‘Ball and Boe'. He also sold out a US tour with Classic Quadrophenia alongside Pete Townsend, Vegas with his solo Showstoppers debut and Lights On Broadway that he headlined in Japan.

Alfie has performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including The Queen's Diamond Jubilee, the balcony at Buckingham Palace, The Horse Guards Parade for VE Day 70, multiple shows at The Royal Albert Hall, Opera Houses around the world, West End and Broadway theatre stages and many more. Alfie also released the official Platinum Jubilee National Anthem as a duet with Sarah Brightman.

Alfie landed his first Broadway role in La Bohème, for which he won a Tony award. His Broadway and West End credits since include lead roles in Finding Neverland on Broadway, The Mikado, Carousel and Jean Val Jean in Les Miserables. He has played Jean Val Jean in the West End and Broadway as well as celebrating the show's 25th Anniversary at London's O2 Arena and most recently, The All-Stars Concert version of the show alongside Michael Ball and Matt Lucas. In the classical world, Alfie has performed in La Traviata, as Tamino in The Magic Flute, Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni, Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Ferrando in Cosi Fan Tutti.

In 2016 he partnered with Michael Ball to form the duo ‘Ball and Boe'. The pair released the number 1, double platinum album Together, followed by an equally successful release of Together Again. They have since had another 3 chart topping records and continue to sell out Arena tours across the UK.

In 2023, Alfie released his most recent solo album Open Arms, The Symphonic Songbook. He also sold out a headline solo tour in the UK and released a Sunday Times Bestselling Memoir book, Face The Music. This followed his appearance in BBC1's Freeze The Fear with Whim Hoff. Alfie is set to go back on the road in May this year for his Encore tour.

Lucie Jones first came to prominence when she reached the finals of ITV's The X Factor in 2009. Quickly winning the hearts of the nation, she became a household name to the millions of viewers who supported her and watched her perform week after week. Lucie performed in the sell-out X Factor Arena Tour in 2010 before joining the West End cast of Les Miserables, playing the role of Cosette. Since then, Lucie has performed all over the world as a solo artist and in many musical theatre productions to great success. Other musical theatre credits include: Meatloaf in We Will Rock You (World Arena tour), Victoria in American Psycho the Musical (Almeida Theatre), Holly in The Wedding Singer (UK tour), Martha in Treason (Cadogan Hall), Christmas Past & Future in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Heidi in Title of Show London, Molly in Ghost the Musical, Fantine in Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre), Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre & UK tour), Maureen in Rent (UK tour), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (Curve & UK tour) and Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre). In 2023, Lucie completed a UK tour with the 50 piece Fulltone Orchestra. She most recently returned to the West End cast of Les Miserables, where she played Fantine at the Sondheim Theatre and Jenna Rink in workshops for 13 Going on 30: The Musical at Battersea Arts Centre.

In 2017, Lucie represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine, and subsequently released her first solo single and music video for her song ‘Never Give Up on You'. Lucie performed this track at the live final to a worldwide audience of over 300 million viewers, garnering the best result for the UK in many years.



In 2020, Lucie performed a live solo concert to a sell-out audience at London's Adelphi Theatre, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The concert was recorded for a self-titled live album released in 2020. Lucie toured in late 2021 with her live band concluding in another sell-out house at His Majesty's Theatre, London.

Tickets are on sale now at www.fw-live.com and www.cadoganhall.com

