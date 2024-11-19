THE SMEDS AND THE SMOOS Comes to the Lyric Theatre Next Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tall Stories has announced that their Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic picture book will come to the West End this summer. The Smeds and The Smoos will run at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from 18 July – 7 September 2025.

On a far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can’t be friends. So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back? Music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged 3 and up, from Tall Stories – the company who brought you The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom live on stage.

Julia Donaldson said: “I love the show – the brilliantly alien set and lighting, the energetic acting and the wonderful puppets. My favourite is the Lurgle!”

Axel Scheffler said: “It is lovely to find out a lot more about the life of the Smeds and the Smoos and all the other life forms on their far away planets in this delightful play by the Tall Stories team. Space travel for the whole family – at its best!”

Acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories is renowned for its joyful, fun-filled productions for family audiences that have toured all over the world. The company’s adaptations of the best-selling picture books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have included productions of ‘The Gruffalo’, ‘Room on the Broom’, ‘The Snail and the Whale’ and ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’

Comments