THE REST IS HISTORY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The world's most popular history podcast, The Rest Is History, will return to the Royal Albert Hall in May, following a sell-out debut earlier this year. Performances are on Sunday 4 May 2024 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook will present a brand-new show, this time turning their attention to classical composers Tchaikovsky and Wagner. In bringing the subject to vivid life, they'll once more be joined by a renowned orchestra: the Philharmonia, conducted by Oliver Zeffman.

Dominic Sandbrook said: “I'm thrilled that The Rest Is History is returning to the Royal Albert Hall. Our first show was a wonderful experience, and I'm delighted that we'll be working together again with the brilliant Oliver Zeffman, this time conducting the incredible Philharmonia. Above all, I'm so excited to have the chance to explore the history of classical music with a new audience. It'll be a great show, with fantastic music, some cracking anecdotes – and yes, some serious history. I can't wait.”

Tom Holland said: “Our previous show at the Royal Albert Hall was one of the great nights of my life - and I have no doubt that this will top it.”

Tom and Dominic return to the venue for two performances on Sunday 4 May 2025, after selling out their debut headline show at the Hall, which focused on Mozart and Beethoven.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Tom and Dominic's debut show at the Hall was one of the highlights of the year – a fascinating, funny evening packed with brilliant stories, incisive insight and glorious music. We're delighted to welcome them back for a second instalment that's sure to be every bit as erudite and entertaining as the first.”

The Rest Is History, described as “a global phenomenon” by the Wall Street Journal, has been downloaded more than 180 million times. The New Statesman has said the podcast is “breathtaking in its scope”, as it illuminates its audiences about everything from Alexander the Great to Watergate, via Napoleon, the Titanic and the life of JFK.

In a four-star review of October's live show, the Times praised the event for its lighthearted tone, entertaining storytelling and unexpected repertoire.

Oliver Zeffman said: “It was such a thrill to appear recently on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall with Tom and Dominic, and it's a testament to the enthusiasm the audience has for The Rest Is History – and perhaps also for classical music – that we're doing it again only six months later. I can't wait."

The Rest Is History launched in November 2020. Last year, it became the first podcast to receive the President's Medal from the British Academy for “creating a new generation of history enthusiasts”.

Tickets for The Rest Is History with Live Orchestra: Tchaikovsky and Wagner, priced from £30, will be available from www.royalalberthall.com, with a pre-sale for The Rest Is History Club members and Royal Albert Hall Friends and Patrons from Monday 16 December at 10am, and the general public on-sale 24 hours later.

