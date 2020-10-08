Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA With Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Will Stream in Honor of the Show's 34th Birthday

Stream the production on Friday October 9th at 2pm ET and 11am PT for 48 hours only.

Oct. 8, 2020  

The Shows Must Go On! is celebrating the birthday of Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of the Opera.

The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall, starring Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo, will stream this weekend in honor of the show's 34th birthday. The musical originally streamed back in April.

Stream the production on Friday October 9th at 2pm ET and 11am PT for 48 hours only.

Watch a teaser trailer below!

