THE MAKE MARRIAGE WORX GROUP Comes to Canal Café Theatre

Heart No Sleeve presents The Make Marriage Worx Group (WIP). A satirical comedy exploring the trad-wife movement, the media and internalised misogyny. Expect dark humour, original music, and questionable relationship advice.

Andrea Burke-Bottom is a former alpha wife and wannabe trad-wife. Despite her allegiance to the trad-wife movement, Andrea continues to struggle with her will to dominate. She decided to take matters into her own hands and developed a series of methodologies and devices that work to stop her alpha ways in their tracks.

So pleased with the efficacy of her devices, Andrea set up 'The Make Marriage Worx Group' – the no. 1 trade-wife retailer, specialising in experiential programs to make your marriage work!

Andrea's musician and trad-wife influencer pal, Birdie DooGooder, is also a member of the MMWG. Birdie provides musical entertainment, preaching about her passion for the trad wife movement and Men's Rights.

Andrea and Birdie, invite you to a MMWG event, where you can see the methodologies and devices in action, have a go if you're feeling saucy, and place an order!

The piece aims to shine a light on internalised misogyny and the 'pick me' culture, which has been embedded in society's psyche by the media and institutional patriarchal values.

The performance is on Friday 23rd June @ 7:30pm.

Writer: Emma Davies

Lyricist/Singer: Sarah Jackson

Performers: Emma Davies & Sarah Jackson