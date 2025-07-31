THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Cast Come to St Pancras International

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Twelve members of the cast of the production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe which will be playing a Summer Season at Sadlers Wells from 20 August – 7 September 2025, made a special visit to St. Pancras International's International Concourse last week to bring a touch of Narnia to passengers. Photographs and video of the visit can be downloaded on the links above.

The actor musicians in costume gave passers-by a sneak peek of the critically acclaimed show, singing We'll Meet Again, When There was Spring (sung by Mr Tumnus) and The Lion Walks., with the giant Lion puppet, Aslan making a special appearance.

The talented company used acoustic instruments and the station's own piano, the newly unveiled “St. Pancras Piano”. St. Pancras International is renowned for its vibrant celebration of music and culture, making it the perfect destination to introduce this stunning production to Londoners.

As well as being represented by the large and majestic puppet which is part of the show, Aslan was also be represented at the station by a specially commissioned floral sculpture designed and made by Sophie Fieldsend Florals and Burnt Toast SFX.

This stunning production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which is currently on a major tour of the UK, celebrates the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis' book.

The cast who brought the show extract to St. Pancras International are: Alfie Richards, Anya de Villiers, Ed Thorpe, Ffion Haf, Joe Keenan, Oliver Magor, Rhiannon Hopkins, Shane Antony-Whitely, Stanton Wright, Elliot Clay. The Lion Puppeteers are: Rhodri Watkins, Andrew Davison and Molly Francis

Director Michael Fentiman said: ‘Our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers, It is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.'

Peter Martin-Jones, Head of Marketing at London St. Pancras Highspeed added: “St. Pancras International is more than a transit hub; it's a space where music, art, and culture come together to create unforgettable experiences. With our rich musical heritage, we're excited to host The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe cast, bringing a touch of Narnia to this iconic venue. Moments like these showcase how St. Pancras International connects people through shared cultural experiences, making it a true gathering place for all.”

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is currently at Winter Gardens Blackpool, then heads to Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Sadlers Wells Theatre London, Bristol Hippodrome, Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Hull New Theatre, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, Lyceum theatre, Sheffield, the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton,Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire, the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Plymouth Theatre Royal and The Lowry, Salford.