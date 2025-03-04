THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends Run at the Ambassadors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate its four Olivier nominations, new British musical THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON has extended booking at the Ambassadors Theatre until Saturday 30 August 2025, releasing 39,000 new tickets which are on sale now.



Also announced today is a new initiative, Anchor Seats’, where 200 tickets are anchored at £40 for every Thursday evening performance.

