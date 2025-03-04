THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends Run at the Ambassadors Theatre

Tickets can now be purchased through Saturday 30 August 2025.
To celebrate its four Olivier nominations, new British musical THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON has extended booking at the Ambassadors Theatre until Saturday 30 August 2025, releasing 39,000 new tickets which are on sale now.
Also announced today is a new initiative, Anchor Seats’, where 200 tickets are anchored at £40 for every Thursday evening performance.
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Musical Contribution for Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements, Best Actor in a Musical for John Dagleish and Best Actress in a Musical for Clare Foster.
These four nominations make THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON the most nominated new BRITISH musical at the 2025 Olivier Awards.
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON stars previous Olivier Award winner and current Olivier nominee for this role, John Dagleish as Benjamin Button. Two-time Olivier Award nominee, most recently for this role, Clare Foster as Elowen Keene. They star alongside Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Emily Panes, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.
An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. The production first captured hearts in 2019, followed by a sold-out Southwark Playhouse run in 2023 - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards. It was recently nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards – Best New Musical and Best Musical Direction/Supervision.
With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.
Videos