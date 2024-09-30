Show of the Week: Save up to 36% on FAWLTY TOWERS - THE PLAY at the Apollo Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are available from £18 for Fawlty Towers - The Play at the Apollo Theatre! Save up to 36%.

Nearly 50 years since it first hit our TV screens, Fawlty Towers is now a brand-new stage play, adapted by comedy legend John Cleese and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger.

Starring Adam Jackson-Smith as the inimitable Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as the iconic Sybil, and Paul Nicholas as the bumbling Major, this 18-strong cast take on the iconic characters at Torquay’s most chaotic hotel – Fawlty Towers!

Featuring your favourite scenes from the sitcom’s unforgettable twelve episodes, this really is the stage comedy event of the year!

Offers and Validity

Off Peak

Was £24 - Now £18

Was £42 - Now £28

Was £60- Now £40.50

Was £72 - Now £57.50

Was £90 - Now £70

Was £131 - Now £85

Peak

Was £24 - Now £18

Was £36 - Now £28

Was £66 - Now £46.50

Was £78 - Now £62.50

Was £114 - Now £75

Was £143 - Now £95

Valid on all performances Tuesday to Thursday from 30 September 2024 - 13 October 2024.

Comments