Show of the Week: Save Up to 50% on Tickets to 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Gielgud Theatre

Save up to 50% on tickets to 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Gielgud Theatre! Tickets are available from £30.

Following a record-breaking UK and Ireland Tour, the “bona fide West End phenomenon” (Time Out) now returns to London! Running for a strictly limited 10 week season at the Gielgud Theatre from 25 May. A brand-new star cast will feature Donna Air (Byker Grove, The Big Breakfast, BBC's The Split) as Lauren, James Buckley (The Inbetweeners and Podcaster) returning as Ben, Stacey Dooley (TV Presenter and Strictly winner) as Jenny and Joe McFadden (Holby City, The Crow Road) as Sam.

2:22 A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcasts Uncanny and The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr. Brilliantly funny and intriguing; 2:22 A Ghost Story is an adrenaline filled night, where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear. What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer. So they're going to stay up until 2:22... and then they'll know.

Offers and Validity

Off Peak

Was £60 - Now £30

Was £85 - Now £45

Was £104 - Now £60

Peak

Was £66 - Now £35

Was £90 - Now £50

Was £114 - Now £65

Valid on all performances from 18 June 2024 - 04 September 2024.

Comments