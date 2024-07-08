Show of the Week: Save Up to 11% on Tickets to NEXT TO NORMAL at the Gielgud Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save up to 11% on tickets to Next To Normal at the Wyndham's Theatre. Tickets start at £25!

Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. As its heart is Diana Goodman (Caissie Levy in an Olivier Award-nominated performance), a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past.

Next To Normal features a thrilling and original rock score by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Brian Yorkey. Starring alongside Levy (who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen on Broadway) are Olivier Award-winner Jamie Parker (The Crown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jack Wolfe (Netflix’s Shadow & Bone and winner of the UK Critic’s Circle and WhatsOnStage Awards for Next to Normal), Olivier Award winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox (BAFTA nominated for The Enfield Haunting, Matilda), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin) and Jack Ofrecio.

Offers and Validity

Was £27 - Now £25

Was £39 - Now £35

Was £49 - Now £45

Was £72 - Now £65

Was £95 - Now £85

Valid on all performances from 08 July 2024 - 03 August 2024.

