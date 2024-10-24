Review: FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL, Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Southwark Playhouse Elephant’s newest musical is soaring onto stage this Autumn with a demand to be heard and vocals to be reckoned with.

The Hero’s Journey. A 12 step program that has fleshed out stories for as long as you or I can remember. The protagonist’s way of developing who they are when their world is flipped upside down. But what happens when life as you know it crumbles around you and there’s nothing you can do to stop it? You write. All in the hope that you could try to Fly More Than You Fall…?

Eric Holmes (book and lyrics) and Nat Zegree (music and lyrics) come together for their third musical as a writing duo to create a piece that left audience members last night with moments of self-reflection, and, in several cases amongst the seats around me, tears of sorrow and laughter. Based on Zegree’s 2016 album/song of the same name, Fly More Than You Fall perfectly captured the essence of youth and inner conflict when what you want to do and what you should do, are all jumbled about in an adolescent mind.

Life in your mid-teens is sometimes the most confusing and developmental point in your story. There are parties you’re too young to be going to but still manage to sweet talk your way into attending; people you have a crush on but would never tell because you’re 15 and people are weird; and there’s the passion after passion, hobby after hobby, the constant throwing ideas at walls and seeing what sticks. Now, amongst all of that, what if your world begins to fall to the ground when in the midst of achieving your dreams, your greatest supporter tells you they’re going to pass away… Fly More Than You Fall tells of life’s biggest heartbreaks in a way that is stunningly creative and vocally captivating.

15-year-old Malia’s (Robyn Rose-Li) entire existence revolves around being a writer - it’s at the core of who she is. When given the opportunity to go to a prestigious summer writing camp, her Mom, Jennifer (Keala Settle), and Dad, Paul (Calvin Cornwall), are there to bask in it all with her - showing where Malia gets her very positive outlook on life from. It is at this camp where she meets her newest best friend, Caleb (Max Gill) - a senior who assures Malia’s dad that they are not someone to be worried about.

It is here that Malia tells the group of her passion project: a book titled ‘Fly More Than You Fall’ about a bird called Willow (Maddison Bulleyment) and her journey to see the mountain top with broken wings. It is a young adult novel, with child-like themes and essence - something that matches Malia’s personality at the beginning beautifully. Halfway through the camp, however, Jennifer and Paul arrive to deliver news that is going to reshape life as a family, and see Malia’s story transformed..

As I’m sure we all can agree, when you see a production, more often than not, there is one song that we would believe okay if it were cut. A song that either didn't resonate with you, wasn’t your taste, or maybe didn’t aid the story very well. And that is normal. It’s good to have opinions. However, stepping out of the theatre last night, I couldn’t think of a single song that did not deserve to be there. In musical theatre, when a character cannot express how they feel in spoken text, they sing. Every ounce of their being pushes them to sing. The majority of this production is sung, leaving the moments that are purely spoken to really hit - almost like a reverse effect of the normal musical theatre structure - and wow does it work!

The cast are no less talented than the creators in that matter. Every single member of the company brought everything they had in them. Not a single person stood out as giving anything less than 110% - a true joy to watch. Physical embodiment served them all well in moments of humour and depth. They didn’t play for jokes or laughs, they just simply all were that funny, and all the right pace for the heavy underlying themes too.

But of course we cannot go without mentioning the vocal powerhouse herself, Keala Settle, now can we? In 2017 Settle’s voice was everywhere when The Greatest Showman hit our screens, and since then, every family, friend, neighbour, pet, postman, radio station, rock, was taken over by the talent of Settle in her main solo of ‘This Is Me’. Walking into a production with Settle in the cast, you know straight away that you will be blown away with a belting voice as healthy and clear as you can physically make it. She did not disappoint in this department. Hers is a masterclass in vocal control and ability, and this show truly showcased her beautifully.

Now, a shout-out to the leading lady herself, Robyn Rose-Li.

Like on-stage mother, like on-stage daughter - Rose-Li’s performance was stellar. Her vocal clarity is something to be marvelled at, as she hits every riff, note, run, with clear effortlessness. Her performance was truly breathtaking and should be highly rewarded. Her future as a leading lady is bright, I’m sure.

The choreography by movement director Heather Douglas is also worth an honourable mention for its youthful, yet brilliantly choreographed, energy - capturing the essence of being 15/16-years-old without it being cliched and cheesy. It was very much a joy to watch.

All in all, Fly More Than You Fall is a beautiful treat for all theatre-goers. Its moral works in real life as much as it did in Malia’s at high school or in her story on the mountain - “Love each day you’re given. Live each day you’ve got.”

Fly More Than You Fall is at Southwark Playhouse Elephant until 23 November

Photo Credits: Craig Fuller

Comments