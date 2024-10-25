Listen: SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM is Now Available to Stream or Download

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the Broadway opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BLVD. at the St. James Theatre, the all new cast recording, SUNSET BLVD: The Album, has been released today.

Listen to the album below or find out where to stream or purchase it here.

This recording of the multi-award winning SUNSET BLVD., masterfully reimagined by two-time Tony Award® and multiple Olivier Award® winning director Jamie Lloyd, was captured live on the stage at London’s Savoy Theatre. Featuring Olivier Award winner and GRAMMY Award® nominee Nicole Scherzinger, Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young, and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton, SUNSET BLVD’s debut in London, won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Nicole Scherzinger for Best Actress in a Musical and Tom Francis for Best Actor in a Musical.

To commemorate the official album release, a new clip of “With One Look,” featuring Nicole Scherzinger and directed by Jamie Lloyd dropped today. watch:

SUNSET BLVD: The Album serves as the ultimate experience from the show, while simultaneously being a deeply rich and satisfying listening experience in its own right. This masterful reinterpretation is poised to win over a new legion of converts while thrilling the most loyal of devotees of this beloved show.

To celebrate the album release, a special immersive event is being held today at Dolby 88 in New York City, where members of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Box Five Club and invited guests can experience the grandeur of the incredible sounding recording heard in its entirety as a spatial listening experience.

The album is being released as a Triple LP vinyl, featuring beautiful imagery from the London show and a note from Andrew Lloyd Webber included. The album products are available to purchase athttps://www.sunsetblvdalbum.com/ as well as limited edition, in-theater exclusives available for purchase at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton, the album was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jamie Lloyd, Lee McCutcheon, Adam Fisher and Alan Williams mixed in Dolby Atmos, spatial audio.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “This recording was made live at the Savoy Theatre in London, with no enhancements, exactly as it was heard in the theatre. It perfectly captures one of the finest and most exciting reinventions of Sunset Boulevard ever produced. The production of this album makes it a true musical radio play, harking back to where it all began for me with the very first Jesus Christ Superstar album.”

Jamie Lloyd said, “I was extremely humbled by the amazing enthusiasm of our West End audiences and am thrilled we get to bring this production to Broadway. When we recorded the album live on the stage of the Savoy in London, I was once again overwhelmed by the depth and power of Nicole Scherzinger’s performance — these iconic songs have never been sung like this before. Having the exceptional Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, and David Thaxton join Nicole at the St. James Theatre is an unforgettable experience.”

When The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of SUNSET BLVD. began performances in London last fall, it immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide as an extraordinary reimagination of Lloyd Webber’s magnificent musical which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.