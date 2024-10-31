Danny Robins Will Host Exclusive Fright Night Event at The Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Supernatural expert and podcaster Danny Robins is set to explore the otherworldly as he hosts Fright Night, an exclusive one-off event held at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 30 October 2025. The award-winning British writer and broadcaster will be accompanied onstage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra (RPCO), with more guests to be announced.

On Halloween eve next year, Danny will investigate the Royal Albert Hall's spooky history by conducting a live ghost hunt around the 153-year-old building, with the search being projected onto HD screens. Danny, the host of the popular Uncanny TV series, will also lead an experience that pays homage to the famous 1930 Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Memorial Service séance that occurred at the Hall, as well as uncovering other potentially paranormal sightings, amid countless thrills and chills.

There will also be musical interludes performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, featuring some of the scariest pieces in music history, from Camille Saint-Saëns's Danse Macabre to iconic film score themes from horror classics. Meanwhile, extracts of Bach's Toccata and Fugue will be performed on the Hall's 9,999 (allegedly haunted!) pipe organ. The show is directed and co-written by the multi-award-winning creator, director and producer, Will Brenton.

Danny Robins said: ‘I'm so excited about this event. I love the Royal Albert Hall and I'm loving the journey of discovery this has set me on in terms of finding out more and more about its paranormal past. I'm really into the whole Fright Night format, a brand new concept which I'm sure audiences will embrace, and having the orchestra and organist there adds a whole new dimension. It will be a great night out whether you're para-curious or just love to be entertained by imaginative storytelling. See you there!'

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “We are petrified of what ghosts, ghouls and spirits Danny Robins might unearth while he's here at the Hall. Much of our history has been dark, haunting and mysterious, so I'm certain there will be plenty of spine-chilling and unnerving moments for anyone who is brave enough to attend this show. Normally we say our events are for everyone, but this might not be suitable for the faint-hearted…”

Often referred to as "the UK's go-to ghost guy”, Danny Robins is an award-winning writer, broadcaster and journalist, and is a famous collector and presenter of ghostly experiences. His most notable recent successes have been The Battersea Poltergeist podcast (BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds), his Uncanny podcast (also launched as a TV series and UK tour), The Witch Farm podcast and his West End hit stage play, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, which has starred Lily Allen and a host of high-profile performers making their stage debuts.

The Royal Albert Hall has been the location of many strange and supernatural stories. On 13 July 1930 the Spiritualist Association rented the Hall for a seance for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, which was attended by 10,000 people following the death of the Sherlock Holmes author the previous week. Elsewhere, there have been numerous and repeat ghost sightings in specific areas of the Victorian building, including during Gary Barlow and Michael Bolton events in recent years.

Pre-sale tickets for Royal Albert Hall Friends and Patrons go on sale Thursday 7 November at 10am, while general tickets will be available from the same time on Friday 8 November from the Royal Albert Hall website. Tickets are from £30.

