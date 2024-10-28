Finlay Christie On Taking I Deserve This On Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Finlay Christie answers some questions about bringing his upcoming tour I Deserve This to Scotland.

Tell us a bit about I Deserve This.

It’s an ironic TED Talk teaching you how to be cool. It’s satirical of class, the generational

divide and internet culture.

It’s s honest, thought-provoking and doesn’t shy away from sensitive topics. If you like your

comedy shows with narrative and meaning, but also love jokey jokes and layered routines,

this is the show for you.



How did it go down at the Fringe?

It made it into the British Comedy Guide’s top reviewed shows and was nominated for a

“best show” award. It also won an Entertainment Now “WOW” award, whatever the hell

that is.



Are there any tour venues you're particularly looking forward to?

Leicester Square Theatre in London because it’s the closest one to my house.



Do you prefer to get audience feedback through Tiktok comments on in person at

live shows?

Have you ever read TikTok comments?



Where can we see some of your work?

You can see it all over the internet being reposted by meme accounts.

Or you can watch my special “OK Zoomer” on YouTube, which has been viewed by so

many people in the last year that Chat GPT estimates 5,000 of them are now dead.

Tickets are available here.

Comments