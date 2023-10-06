Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!

Check out a video of Sharon announcing the show here!

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall Photo 4 TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!

For over two decades, Sharon Osbourne has been a force to be reckoned with on our TV screens. Both on and off camera she’s had to battle the scrutiny that comes with life in the limelight - and has never been a stranger to controversy. Now she makes the leap to the West End stage with Sharon Osbourne  - Cut The Crap!  

Performances are Sunday 21 January, 2024 at 3pm & 6pm at the Fortune Theatre as well as Wednesday 24 January, 2024 at 7.30pm at The Alexandra, Birmingham.

Check out a video of Sharon announcing the show below!

Sharon promises to reveal all about some of the hardest years of her eventful life - from the anguish of a broken marriage and heavy metal icon husband Ozzy’s infidelities to the constant spectre of drug abuse in her family, the loss of friends, betrayal by colleagues, and her ongoing battles with mental health issues.

She says: “I can’t wait to see you all the theatre. It’s going to be very interesting - my show in my own words. Talking a lot! Hope to see you there.”

A  huge TV star on both sides of the Atlantic from more than 20 years, Sharon Osbourne was a much loved judge and mentor on ITV’s ‘The X Factor’ from its first series in 2004. On the 10th series her act Sam Bailey was the winner, marking Sharon’s first victory as a mentor.

Sharon, her heavy metal icon husband Ozzy and their kids  first burst onto our screens in 2002 in MTV’s ground-breaking fly-on-the-wall reality show, ‘The Osbournes’, which followed the family’s crazy life in Beverly Hills.

In 2007 she joined the judging panel on the second season of America’s Got Talent, along with Piers Morgan and David Hasselhoff.

Her first autobiography, ‘Extreme’ was published in October 2005. It went to Number 1 on the Sunday Times Bestseller List, where it remained for 15 weeks and sold over 621,000 copies in hardback, becoming the biggest-selling autobiography since British records began. It won Biography of the Year at the British Book Awards and went on to sell more than two million copies, becoming the most successful female autobiography ever.

Sharon is now back home and resident in the UK, and says it’s time to start a new chapter - and lay rest many of the demons of her past.

In this not-to-be-missed LIVE experience audience members will be able to question Sharon directly about her and her extraordinary life as she really ‘’Cuts The Crap’’ live on stage.






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios Photo
Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Martins Imhangbe (Bridgerton) plays the title role in this fast-paced version of one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies which features Iago played by three actors - Michael C. Fox, Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones.

2
Review: MÁM, MICHAEL KEEGAN-DOLAN, Sadlers Wells Photo
Review: MÁM, MICHAEL KEEGAN-DOLAN, Sadler's Wells

A mega night at the theatre.

3
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

With a charming libretto by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, and folk-style music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, The Book Thief is filled with the warmth of a young girl's friendships and discoveries. But the dangers of war and Nazi rhetoric are a constant threat beneath the surface.

4
Review: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London Palladium Photo
Review: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London Palladium

If you haven’t seen Foil, Arms & Hog live, you’ve probably seen one of their many sketches on YouTube, where their videos have reached hundreds of millions of views. The trio’s specialty is sketch comedy, and their show at the Palladium brings audiences exactly that.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral ProclamationVideo: HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in PhoenixExclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on BroadwayVideo: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!

Videos

See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You