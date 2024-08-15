Shakespeare's Globe Will Bring Ola Ince's OTHELLO to Cinemas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare’s Globe has announced that Ola Ince’s 2024 production of Othello is set for cinema broadcast. This will be the Globe’s first cinema broadcast since 2019.

From 30 September until 13 October 2024, Othello will be shown across screens nationwide, including selected VUE, ODEON, Cineworld, and Everyman cinemas.

Directed by Ola Ince, Shakespeare’s blistering tragedy transports audiences from sixteenth-century Venice to modern-day London. Captured live in the intimate, candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse earlier this year, the critically acclaimed sold-out production marked Ola’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse debut following her seminal production of Romeo and Juliet in The Globe Theatre in 2021.

Head of Film Distribution, Chui-Yee Cheung, says: "After 5 years, we are so proud to be bringing the Globe's Sam Wanamaker Playhouse into cinema screens across the UK. For audiences from Plymouth to Inverness, from Edinburgh to Liverpool, and beyond, we are very much saying: 'if you can't come to the Globe, the Globe will come to you!'. Cinema audiences will also get a peek behind-the-scenes and enjoy exclusive content during the interval. This production was performed as part of last year's 10th anniversary of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse - a jewel-box of a theatre, emulating indoor theatres of Shakespeare's time. It is London's only candlelit theatre, and I'm confident audiences will experience this famous play anew amongst the beguiling glow of hundreds of beeswax candles in a cinema screen near you!"

Director of Othello, Ola Ince, says: “I’m enormously excited to share our production of Othello with audiences all around the UK. It’s a modern retelling for new and old Shakespeare enthusiasts framing the brutality of racism and misogyny with the most phenomenal bunch of actors. Expect Shakespeare’s brilliant tragedy with a modern psychological twist.”

Source Entertainment founder, Morgan Calton, says: “We are honoured to be working with such a historic and important institution to bring their stunning show to cinemas around the country. The production values are simply fantastic and seeing it on the big screen will be the perfect way to experience this modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy following its sold-out run.”

The creative team of Othello also includes Lindsay McAllister (Assistant Director), Prime Issac (Assistant Director), Anna Watson (Candlelight Designer), Renell Shaw (Composer), Amelia Jane Hankin (Designer), Eric Ortuno (Fight Associate), Yarit Dor (Fight & Intimacy Director), Glynn MacDonald (Globe Associate – Movement), Hayley Chilvers (Movement Associate), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (Movement Director), and Annemette Verspeak (Voice & Text).

The cast of Othello comprises Charlotte Bate, Sarah Cullum, Ralph Davis, Poppy Gilbert, Oli Higginson, David Hounslow, Maggie Musgrove, Ken Nwosu, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Sam Swann, and Ché Walker.

Music is performed by Meera Raja (Cello / Piano), Charlie Laffer (Guitar), Rio Kai (Musical Director / Double Bass), and Gaspar Sena (Percussion).

Othello was cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.

