 Save up to 59% on KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Riverside Studios

Tickets are available from £15 for Kim's Convenience at Riverside Studios. Save up to 59%.

The award-winning play which inspired the Netflix Comedy is back by popular demand!

Following a sell-out season at Park Theatre, KIM’S CONVENIENCE will transfer to Riverside Studios for a strictly limited season from 5 September – 26 October 2024. There’s humour and heart in every aisle…

Now a global smash hit, this hilarious and heartwarming drama about a family-run Korean store that inspired the Netflix phenomenon, is written by and starring Ins Choi, who calls the play his ‘love letter to his parents and to all first-generation immigrants who now call Canada their home.'

Offers and Validity

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £36 - Now £15

Was £45 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £25

Valid on all performances from 26 September 2024 - 13 October 2024.

