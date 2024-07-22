Save Up to 51% on Tickets to THE WIZARD OF OZ at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Save up to 51% on tickets for The Wizard Of Oz at Gillian Lynne Theatre. Tickets are available from £20!

Following a smash-hit season at The London Palladium and a record-breaking UK & Ireland Tour, The Wizard of Oz returns to the West End for four weeks only this August.

Starring JLS sensation Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, this spectacular production will be truly magical for all the family.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We’re Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Get ready to join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The wonderful Wizard awaits!

Offers and Validity

Tuesday to Friday and Sunday @ 5:00PM

Was £24 - Now £20

Was £33 - Now £25

Was £51 - Now £25

Was £81 - Now £45

Was £107 - Now £65



Saturday and Sunday @ 1:00PM

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £90 - Now £55

Was £114 - Now £75



Valid on all Sunday - Friday performances and Saturday evening performances up to 30/08/2024 and all performances 04/09/2024 - 05/09/2024. (Excl. Saturday matinee performances and all performances 31/08/2024 - 03/09/2024).

